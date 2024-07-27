Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,425 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,556 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,678,000 after acquiring an additional 11,470 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 428,165 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,092,000 after buying an additional 33,924 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.09.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.72. 1,231,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,256. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.31 and a 12-month high of $184.62. The stock has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.96.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

