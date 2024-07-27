Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP) Announces Dividend of $0.78

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.775 per share on Wednesday, August 14th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous dividend of $0.62.

Cheniere Energy Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 105.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Cheniere Energy Partners to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.0%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CQP opened at $53.76 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $45.51 and a fifty-two week high of $62.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSE:CQP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 275.07% and a net margin of 33.19%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

Further Reading

