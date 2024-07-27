China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF) Short Interest Down 43.1% in July

China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,881,100 shares, a decline of 43.1% from the June 30th total of 3,307,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 57.7 days.

China Life Insurance Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of CILJF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.39. 5,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,583. China Life Insurance has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.31.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/female/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

