China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, an increase of 97.6% from the June 30th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

China Mengniu Dairy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CIADY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.56. 21,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,241. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.31. China Mengniu Dairy has a 12 month low of $16.29 and a 12 month high of $38.17.

China Mengniu Dairy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.6052 per share. This is a positive change from China Mengniu Dairy’s previous dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th.

About China Mengniu Dairy

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and distribution of dairy products under the MENGNIU brand in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Liquid Milk Business, Ice Cream Business, Milk Formula Business, and Cheese Business, and Other segments.

