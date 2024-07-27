China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 284,200 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the June 30th total of 1,281,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 397,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS CRHKY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.39. 94,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,895. China Resources Beer has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.22.

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products in Mainland China. The company offers its products under the Nong Li, Snow, and Jinsha brands. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

