China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 284,200 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the June 30th total of 1,281,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 397,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
China Resources Beer Price Performance
OTCMKTS CRHKY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.39. 94,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,895. China Resources Beer has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.22.
China Resources Beer Company Profile
