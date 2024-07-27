Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) PT Raised to $140.00 at Roth Mkm

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Roth Mkm from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $133.57.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $123.96 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial has a 12-month low of $96.86 and a 12-month high of $128.23. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.56%.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.47 per share, with a total value of $113,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,018.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 252.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

