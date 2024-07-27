Citizens & Northern Co. (CZNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 29th

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th.

Citizens & Northern has increased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years. Citizens & Northern has a dividend payout ratio of 62.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Citizens & Northern to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.2%.

Citizens & Northern Stock Performance

CZNC stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.38. Citizens & Northern has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The firm has a market cap of $332.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Citizens & Northern ( NASDAQ:CZNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $25.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.74 million. Analysts predict that Citizens & Northern will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Insider Transactions at Citizens & Northern

In other news, Director Terry L. Lehman purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,639. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,229 shares of company stock valued at $38,118. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides various banking and related services to individual and corporate customers. Its deposit products include various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and lending products, including commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit.

Further Reading

