CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Short Interest Update

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,500 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the June 30th total of 87,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 35.4 days.
CK Asset Stock Performance
CHKGF stock remained flat at $3.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.27. CK Asset has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82.
CK Asset Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CK Asset
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for CK Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.