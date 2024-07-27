CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Short Interest Update

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,500 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the June 30th total of 87,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 35.4 days.

CK Asset Stock Performance

CHKGF stock remained flat at $3.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.27. CK Asset has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82.

CK Asset Company Profile

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, residential, and other properties; property investment and development activities; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operation businesses.

