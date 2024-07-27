CK Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:CKISY) Stock Price Up 10.7%

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 10.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.20 and last traded at $33.20. 3,506 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 274% from the average session volume of 938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.
CK Infrastructure Stock Down 0.6 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.45.
CK Infrastructure Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $1.1335 dividend. This is a boost from CK Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th.
CK Infrastructure Company Profile
CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited, an infrastructure company, develops, invests in, operates, and commercializes infrastructure businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company invests in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, waste-to-energy, household infrastructure, and infrastructure related businesses.
