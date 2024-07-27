Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) Insider Acquires A$13,860.00 in Stock

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM – Get Free Report) insider Ronni Chalmers bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.99 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,860.00 ($9,240.00).
Ronni Chalmers also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 19th, Ronni Chalmers purchased 15,000 shares of Clime Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.98 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,700.00 ($9,800.00).
- On Thursday, June 6th, Ronni Chalmers bought 5,000 shares of Clime Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.99 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of A$4,935.00 ($3,290.00).
Clime Capital Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 73.59, a quick ratio of 69.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.50.
Clime Capital Increases Dividend
Clime Capital Company Profile
Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Clime Capital
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Clime Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clime Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.