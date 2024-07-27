CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF) Short Interest Up 265.3% in July

CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,638,000 shares, an increase of 265.3% from the June 30th total of 2,090,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 435,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.5 days.
CMOC Group Trading Up 2.3 %
OTCMKTS:CMCLF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,723. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.81. CMOC Group has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $1.09.
About CMOC Group
