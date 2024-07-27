CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF) Short Interest Up 265.3% in July

CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,638,000 shares, an increase of 265.3% from the June 30th total of 2,090,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 435,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.5 days.

CMOC Group Trading Up 2.3 %

OTCMKTS:CMCLF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,723. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.81. CMOC Group has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $1.09.

About CMOC Group

CMOC Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, beneficiation, smelting, refining, and trading of copper, cobalt, molybdenum, phosphates, and other base and rare metals. The company provides import and export of goods and technology, consulting, enterprise operating and management, logistics, and transportation businesses.

