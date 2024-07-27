CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. CMS Energy updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.290-3.350 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.29-$3.35 EPS.
NYSE CMS traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $62.96. 1,609,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,400. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.38. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $64.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.44.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.80%.
In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $143,464.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $99,986.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,433.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $143,464.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,027 shares of company stock worth $365,651. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.
