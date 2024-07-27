CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.290-3.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CMS Energy also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.29-$3.35 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim increased their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.00.

CMS Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CMS traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,609,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,400. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.44. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $64.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.38.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 62.80%.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $99,986.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,433.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $99,986.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,433.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,027 shares of company stock worth $365,651. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

