CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Short Interest Update

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CNBX Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of CNBX Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 120,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,418. CNBX Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.
About CNBX Pharmaceuticals
