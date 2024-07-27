CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Short Interest Update

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CNBX Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 120,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,418. CNBX Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.

About CNBX Pharmaceuticals

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel cannabinoid-based products and technologies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Cannabics SR, an oral capsule developed for the treatment of patients with advanced cancer and cancer anorexia cachexia syndrome.

