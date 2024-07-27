CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $321.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.46 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 26.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

CNX Resources Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CNX traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $25.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,432,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,203. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $26.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average of $23.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CNX Resources from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Featured Articles

