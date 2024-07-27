Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) PT Raised to $73.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.25.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $67.05 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $67.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.48 and its 200 day moving average is $61.49. The company has a market cap of $288.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.60%.

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $1,253,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,507,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $1,253,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $14,507,516.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 841,588 shares of company stock valued at $568,972,027. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.6% during the second quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 30,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

