Cofinimmo SA (OTCMKTS:CFMOF) Short Interest Update

Cofinimmo SA (OTCMKTS:CFMOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the June 30th total of 86,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Cofinimmo Price Performance

Cofinimmo stock remained flat at C$62.43 during trading hours on Friday. Cofinimmo has a 12-month low of C$58.00 and a 12-month high of C$81.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$62.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$66.18.

About Cofinimmo

Cofinimmo has been acquiring, developing and managing rental properties for 40 years. The company has a portfolio spread across Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Finland, Ireland, Italy and the United Kingdom, with a value of approximately 6.2 billion EUR. Responding to societal changes, Cofinimmo's mission is to provide high-quality care, living, and working spaces to partner-tenants that directly benefit their occupants.

