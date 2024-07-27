Cofinimmo SA (OTCMKTS:CFMOF) Short Interest Update

Cofinimmo SA (OTCMKTS:CFMOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the June 30th total of 86,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Cofinimmo Price Performance
Cofinimmo stock remained flat at C$62.43 during trading hours on Friday. Cofinimmo has a 12-month low of C$58.00 and a 12-month high of C$81.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$62.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$66.18.
About Cofinimmo
