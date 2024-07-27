Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the June 30th total of 70,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Cogna Educação Stock Performance

Cogna Educação stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.31. 26,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,425. Cogna Educação has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average of $0.46.

Cogna Educação Company Profile

Cogna Educação SA operates as a private educational organization in Brazil and internationally. It offers in-class and distance-learning higher education, and undergraduate and graduate courses; editing, marketing, and distribution of teaching books; and educational materials and workbooks. The company also provides basic education, pre-university preparatory courses, and language courses; educational solutions for technical and higher education; and complementary activities, such as education technology development for services to complement management and training.

