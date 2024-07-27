Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:RNP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.34

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.34 and traded as high as $21.72. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund shares last traded at $21.46, with a volume of 87,083 shares trading hands.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.35.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 133,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

