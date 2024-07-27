Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:RNP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.34

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.34 and traded as high as $21.72. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund shares last traded at $21.46, with a volume of 87,083 shares trading hands.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.35.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
