Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.75.

COLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ COLL opened at $36.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.93. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $40.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.59.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $144.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.04 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 104.98% and a net margin of 16.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Garen G. Bohlin sold 28,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $936,215.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Garen G. Bohlin sold 28,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $936,215.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 56,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total value of $1,930,301.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,549.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,502 shares of company stock worth $3,540,796. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,776 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

