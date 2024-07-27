Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on COLB. StockNews.com raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.81.

COLB stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.66. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $28.11.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $472.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.01 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 8,653 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 13,814 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 34,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,037,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 49,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 14,160 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

