Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) traded up 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.25 and last traded at $9.25. 4,734 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 206% from the average session volume of 1,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.01. The company has a market capitalization of $36.72 million, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.50.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Commercial National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.84%.

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts.

