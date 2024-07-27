Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.20

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.20 and last traded at $30.11, with a volume of 165165 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.76.
Compass Group Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Compass Group Company Profile
Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.
Further Reading
