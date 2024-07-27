Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Short Interest Down 47.9% in July

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, a drop of 47.9% from the June 30th total of 117,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 358,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Compass Group Stock Up 2.1 %

CMPGY stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.74. 105,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,429. Compass Group has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.13.

Get Compass Group alerts:

About Compass Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.