Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) PT Raised to C$1.50

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Conifex Timber’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Conifex Timber Trading Down 9.1 %

Shares of CFF opened at C$0.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of C$16.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.50. Conifex Timber has a 52-week low of C$0.32 and a 52-week high of C$1.37.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Conifex Timber had a negative return on equity of 23.40% and a negative net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of C$40.70 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Conifex Timber will post 0.0300312 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as residual products, such as wood chips, trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

