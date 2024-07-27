ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $134.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.62 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 7.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

ConnectOne Bancorp Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CNOB traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.92. 164,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,272. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.92. The company has a market capitalization of $955.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.27. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CNOB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConnectOne Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

