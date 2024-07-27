Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.47

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.47 and last traded at $35.18, with a volume of 220152 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.48.

CORT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.10.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.50. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 0.44.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $146.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $72,182.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $162,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,832.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $72,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,457 shares of company stock valued at $2,655,766 over the last 90 days. 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,846,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,988,000 after purchasing an additional 19,877 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 144,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 36,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

