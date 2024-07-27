Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) PT Raised to GBX 23.50

Corero Network Security (LON:CNS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 12.50 ($0.16) to GBX 23.50 ($0.30) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Corero Network Security Stock Performance
Shares of CNS stock opened at GBX 19.50 ($0.25) on Wednesday. Corero Network Security has a 1-year low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 20.60 ($0.27). The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of £99.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 675.00 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 16.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 11.98.
About Corero Network Security
