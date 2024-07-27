Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) PT Raised to GBX 23.50

Corero Network Security (LON:CNS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 12.50 ($0.16) to GBX 23.50 ($0.30) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CNS stock opened at GBX 19.50 ($0.25) on Wednesday. Corero Network Security has a 1-year low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 20.60 ($0.27). The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of £99.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 675.00 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 16.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 11.98.

Corero Network Security plc provides distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection solutions worldwide. The company offers SmartWall DDoS protection solutions that are designed to protect business continuity, service availability, revenues, and brand reputations from harmful DDoS attacks. It also provides DDos Intelligence Service, which specializes in automatic detection and protection solutions with network visibility, analytics, and reporting tools; SecureWatch Managed Services that improves defense against advanced DDoS attacks with its security services; SmartWall One, a solution that offers inline and data path protection, edge and cloud mitigation, and scrubbing; and SecureWatch Analytics that can formulate new mitigation rules.

