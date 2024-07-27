Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Corning by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 347.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised Corning from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Corning Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,690,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,234,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $46.39. The firm has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.88.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 157.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $419,287.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,484.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $419,287.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,484.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,207 shares of company stock worth $5,876,067. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

