Cosmos Price Tops $6.34 (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 27th. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $2.48 billion and $86.46 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $6.34 or 0.00009190 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00042297 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00008578 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00014409 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

