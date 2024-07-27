Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Given New $11.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Coursera from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Coursera from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Coursera from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.10.

NYSE COUR opened at $10.72 on Friday. Coursera has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $21.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average of $12.16.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.43 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 14.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coursera will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Amanda Clark sold 8,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $62,477.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,773.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coursera news, Director Amanda Clark sold 8,093 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $62,477.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,266 shares in the company, valued at $588,773.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,127,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,423,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,192 shares of company stock valued at $797,237 over the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,216,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,927,000 after purchasing an additional 328,030 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,390,000 after purchasing an additional 570,177 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 84.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 227,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 104,236 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,766,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 461.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 66,056 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

