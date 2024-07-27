Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.630-2.680 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Cousins Properties also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.63-2.68 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cousins Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Shares of CUZ traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.25. 2,703,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.24. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $27.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.30.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.54). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $209.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 261.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Gregg D. Adzema sold 71,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $1,657,271.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,676.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Featured Articles

