Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 653,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,437 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 1.14% of Crane NXT worth $40,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the first quarter worth about $626,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crane NXT by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 275,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,079,000 after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Crane NXT by 2.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 200,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Crane NXT by 10.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Crane NXT by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 139,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after buying an additional 18,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Crane NXT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CXT traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.84. 295,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,943. Crane NXT, Co. has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.03. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.34.

Crane NXT Announces Dividend

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Crane NXT had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $313.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Crane NXT in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

