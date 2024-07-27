Cranswick (LON:CWK) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4,201.36

Shares of Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,201.36 ($54.34) and traded as high as GBX 4,500 ($58.20). Cranswick shares last traded at GBX 4,490 ($58.07), with a volume of 34,121 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Cranswick from GBX 4,921 ($63.64) to GBX 5,312 ($68.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,161.90, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 67.30 ($0.87) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This is a positive change from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $22.70. This represents a yield of 1.53%. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,285.71%.

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and gourmet pastries, as well as provides food services.

