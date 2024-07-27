CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires 15,466 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 119.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,466 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Finally, Kraft Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $459,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

BATS:DFIC traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.83. The company had a trading volume of 717,899 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.