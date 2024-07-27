CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys 3,390 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned about 0.09% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBHY. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 435,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,982,000 after acquiring an additional 14,034 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 313,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,469,000 after buying an additional 77,106 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 261,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,009,000 after buying an additional 88,152 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 251,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,602,000 after buying an additional 18,291 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 212,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,774,000 after buying an additional 65,426 shares in the last quarter.

BBHY stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.31. 444,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2801 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

