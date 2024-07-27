CreativeOne Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MBL Wealth LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 372,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 285,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,023,000 after buying an additional 28,796 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 0.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 282,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 265,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,332,000 after acquiring an additional 44,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 207,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after acquiring an additional 61,416 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Up 0.5 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.65. 42,617 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.54 million, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.42 and its 200-day moving average is $36.56.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.