CreativeOne Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,014,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $21,148,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 526,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,045,000 after acquiring an additional 204,659 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 298,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,972,000 after purchasing an additional 151,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 234,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,624,000 after purchasing an additional 146,785 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SLYG traded up $1.56 on Friday, hitting $93.80. 113,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,699. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.21. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.64 and a 12 month high of $94.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Further Reading

