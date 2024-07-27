CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VHT traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $275.43. 163,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,256. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $278.07. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.75.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.