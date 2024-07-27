CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $750,000 Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,414 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $717,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 371,983 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,669,000 after purchasing an additional 48,785 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 11,354 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in CVS Health by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 24,203 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $2.35 on Friday, hitting $61.00. 14,553,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,959,074. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.52. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.47.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 46.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.05.

Read Our Latest Report on CVS

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.