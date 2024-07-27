CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $800,000 Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 51.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $502,585,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in 3M by 313.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,650,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,319 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 157.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $197,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,459 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 8,766.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,080,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $118,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of 3M by 218.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,489,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $147,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,440 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMM. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Vertical Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. HSBC upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.17.

3M Price Performance

3M stock traded up $23.77 on Friday, reaching $127.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,748,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,316. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $70.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $128.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.01%.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

