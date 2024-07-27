CreativeOne Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) by 88.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned about 0.21% of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DCOR. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 113.0% in the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 47,435 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 138,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 190.2% during the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DCOR traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.67. 168,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,771. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.46. The firm has a market cap of $497.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.11. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a 1-year low of $45.61 and a 1-year high of $62.34.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

