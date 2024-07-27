CreativeOne Wealth LLC Invests $322,000 in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 1,754.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Finally, FMA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $345,000.

Get Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA CTA traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.21. 66,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,831. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.94.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.