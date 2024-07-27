CreativeOne Wealth LLC Invests $437,000 in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 11,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.77.

Williams Companies stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,567,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,498,141. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $45.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.62.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

