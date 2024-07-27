CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 563,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,869,000 after buying an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 326,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 253,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 23,074 shares during the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 149,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 22,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:UCON traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,070,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,822. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.45 and a 1-year high of $24.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.51.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.