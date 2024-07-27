CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 10,623 Shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,623 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Franklin FTSE China ETF worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leo Wealth LLC increased its stake in Franklin FTSE China ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 238,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,876 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth bought a new position in Franklin FTSE China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE China ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE China ETF by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 66,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 33,837 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLCH stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.20. The company had a trading volume of 13,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,752. The company has a market cap of $103.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.92. Franklin FTSE China ETF has a 12 month low of $14.13 and a 12 month high of $19.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.26.

The Franklin FTSE China ETF (FLCH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE China RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies in China. FLCH was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

