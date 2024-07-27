CreativeOne Wealth LLC Takes $415,000 Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYF. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

IYF traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,765,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,963. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a one year low of $70.45 and a one year high of $101.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.53.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

