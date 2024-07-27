CreativeOne Wealth LLC Takes $963,000 Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in Ferrari by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Ferrari by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in Ferrari by 168.6% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period.
Ferrari Price Performance
NYSE RACE traded up $7.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $413.80. 175,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,789. The company’s 50-day moving average is $417.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.88. Ferrari has a one year low of $285.02 and a one year high of $442.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.25.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on RACE shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Ferrari from $448.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays cut Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $461.67.
Ferrari Profile
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.
