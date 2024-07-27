Creditcoin Tops One Day Volume of $7.13 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 27th. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $181.89 million and $7.13 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00000744 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 355,092,249 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

