Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

CRTO has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Criteo from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Criteo from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Criteo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Criteo from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

Get Criteo alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRTO

Criteo Stock Performance

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $45.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.46 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.55. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.33.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $253.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.10 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. On average, research analysts predict that Criteo will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Criteo

In related news, insider Ryan Damon sold 21,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $804,056.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,737,601.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Till Hufnagel sold 1,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $57,087.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,759,275 shares in the company, valued at $65,216,324.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 21,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $804,056.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,737,601.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,664 shares of company stock worth $1,616,411. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Criteo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Criteo by 67.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 738 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 7,011.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.